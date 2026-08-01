Vivek Ramaswamy, 40, has given some really great speeches over the last several years, but he addressed young libertarians in Ohio and — after not reading the temperature of the room — he accidentally made the audience feel slighted or gaslit, by telling them that people his age (age 40) are financially well-off.

When politicians fail to acknowledge the Affordability Crisis which has deepened in America with all of the anti-libertarian public policies, then they run the risk of brushing-off large swaths of potential supporters. The National Association of Realtors reported that the median age of first-time home buyers rose to age 40.

That’s the same age as Vivek Ramaswamy.

While Vivek said people of age 40 are doing fine, then that ignores that half of them have been unable to finance their first home. Here are 4 reasons for this problem:

Just looking at Problem #1, the problem started getting really bad under the anti-libertarian president, George Bush, and then got even worse under Obama and the presidents which followed Obama:

The bold line is the home price index with a base year of 1987 (1987 = 100). Homes in 2026 are over 5x the price that they were in 1987. The dotted line is weekly pay in nonsupervisory (blue collar) jobs with a base year of 1987 (1987 = 100). Paychecks in 2026 are 3.5x what they were in 1987. Prior to 2000, Americans were doing fine.

That’s because we were “more capitalist” back then. But politicians who do not recognize and acknowledge the anti-freedom policies from 2001 going forward — along with the dire economic consequences of those policies — run the risk of brushing-off half of their supporters.

Socialist policies are not good, they lead to bad results, and politicians need to come to grips with that — rather than continuing to try to tell people that everything is currently fine, even if warning that things are set to get worse in the long run. The long run is here … it is here … right now. We now need to undo decades of socialism.

Reference

[wages] — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Average Weekly Earnings of Production and Nonsupervisory Employees, Total Private [CES0500000030], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CES0500000030

[home prices] — S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P Cotality Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index [CSUSHPINSA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CSUSHPINSA