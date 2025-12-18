Key terms:

EMF = “electromagnetic fields” such as from cell phones and cell towers;

V/m = “volts per meter” which is a measure of the intensity of EMFs which does not suffer from something called the “inverse square law” or the “inverse power law” — like the typically reported “power densities” do (e.g., 1 Watt per square-meter). It is a measure which is readily identifiable and understandable to the public

As reported by Suzanne Burdick, PhD over at the Defender substack, there is an ongoing, unprecedented “power grab” by the corrupt merger of the telecom companies and the government, where they are trying to make it so that they can put cell towers literally anywhere — even if it serious harms the health of those nearby.

But Suzanne also reported on a court case over cell tower placements over at the main website for the Defender. In that second report, it was shown how closing the distance from a cell tower to a person’s living quarters introduces heightened risks. Below, I will show two risks which become statistically significant at 500 meters from a tower.

Cancer

[click to enlarge]

In this cell tower (base station) study in Brazil, the increase in cancer death rate became statistically significant when the distance to the cell tower was within 500 meters. The 95% lower bound on the estimated cancer death rate at 500 meters was even above the 95% upper bound on the estimated cancer death rate at 1,000 meters.

To get a sense of the electric field strength existing at 500 meters away from a cell tower, the night-time average EMFs from a cell tower in Nigeria were extrapolated out to 500 meters, and it was discovered to be 2 V/m (yellow-highlighted cell):

[click to enlarge]

This finding will prove important as we check the research on “castrating” insects, merely by hitting them with 2 V/m or more of EMFs (purple markings added):

“Castration” of fruit flies at 2 V/m EMF

The evidence suggests that people should not allow their governments to grant permits to telecom companies to install cell towers within 500 meters of where people live, because not only might it create cancer, but it may even induce infertility in the population at large, leading to a generational collapse of the human population.

A campaign slogan going forward could be this one:

Nothing within 500 meters!

And a more nuanced one would be …

NIMFHMR

… which stands for “Not in my 500-meter radius!”

Reference

[up to 35% more cancer death when close to cell tower] — Dode AC, Leão MM, Tejo Fde A, Gomes AC, Dode DC, Dode MC, Moreira CW, Condessa VA, Albinatti C, Caiaffa WT. Mortality by neoplasia and cellular telephone base stations in the Belo Horizonte municipality, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. Sci Total Environ. 2011 Sep 1;409(19):3649-65. doi: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2011.05.051. Epub 2011 Jul 13. PMID: 21741680. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21741680/

[Nigerian cell tower power densities at given distances] — K O Olawale et al 2021 J. Phys.: Conf. Ser. 2034 012009. https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1742-6596/2034/1/012009/pdf

[Just 2 V/m was already damaging gonad cells in fruit flies] — Panagopoulos, D. J., Chavdoula, E. D., & Margaritis, L. H. (2010). Bioeffects of mobile telephony radiation in relation to its intensity or distance from the antenna. International Journal of Radiation Biology, 86(5), 345–357. https://doi.org/10.3109/09553000903567961. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.3109/09553000903567961