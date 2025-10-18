The CDC reported that the seasonal rate of hospitalizations with flu has been rising for 14 years now:

NOTE: The 2020/2021 season is missing, likely because respiratory illnesses were being coded medically as COVID, even if a test would have came out positive for flu.

It would be of great interest to find the primary causes of this 14-year rise. A relatively-recent environmental insult is exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMFs) emanating from cell phones, other wireless devices, Wi-Fi routers (access points), and cell towers. Even kids in schools are getting bombarded:

[click to enlarge]

Here is the same image with some unit conversions made on power density (Watts per square meter) to electric field strength (Volts per meter) — because electric field strength does not suffer from the “inverse square law” which makes power density levels very hard to compare:

Kids in the UK got exposed to maximum levels of 5.7 Volts per meter (V/m), while kids in New Zealand have time-averaged exposure that worked out to 1.0 V/m. In Australia, kids positioned 6 feet away from the router were getting hit with up to 3.9 V/m. This is important to track because 20 minutes of 5G can cut an immune function in half.

A proxy for overall exposure for the general population is the number of cell phone subscriptions per 100 persons:

When put together with flu season hospitalization rates per 100,000 on an 8-year lag, moderate correlation results:

The evidence suggests that exposure to EMFs might be a primary cause of the recent rise in the rate of hospitalizations with flu.

Reference

[hospitalizations with flu have been rising for 14 years] — https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/74/wr/mm7434a1.htm

[exposure to EMFs has been rising for over 22 years] — World Bank, Mobile Cellular Subscriptions in the United States [ITCELSETSP2USA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/ITCELSETSP2USA

[schoolkids are getting exposed to EMFs in the classroom] — Prlić I, Šiško J, Varnai VM, Pavelić L, Macan J, Kobešćak S, Hajdinjak M, Jurdana M, Cerovac Z, Zauner B, Mihić MS, Avdagić SC. Wi-Fi technology and human health impact: a brief review of current knowledge. Arh Hig Rada Toksikol. 2022 Jul 7;73(2):94-106. doi: 10.2478/aiht-2022-73-3402. PMID: 35792772; PMCID: PMC9287836. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9287836/