Deep’s Newsletter

Deep’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Markker's avatar
Markker
2h

Flu jabs have not achieved any reduction either, so why take them? Many towers are sited outside schools.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Deep Dive
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture