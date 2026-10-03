As reported by Dr. Joseph Mercola in 2021, David Martin argued that COVID was a bioweapon, because of how the original grant proposal of 1999 (which Tony Fauci funded) was worded:

“an infectious replication-defective recombinant coronavirus”

In response to Dr. Mercola’s and others’ articles on the topic, FactCheck.org attempted to debunk it:

Here is how they argued the point:

[click to enlarge]

David Martin is saying that COVID is meant to target individuals, but without creating a whole lot of collateral damage to other individuals because, after the first infection, it no longer spreads very well. FactCheck says “replication-defective” merely means that the virus has trouble making copies of itself.

Newsflash: Viral transmission requires a virus to make excessive copies of itself, so much so that they get sloughed-off either onto another person, or into the air that that other person breathes. No replication = no transmission. Therefore, let us now consider FactCheck to have been fact-checked. How’s that for irony?

Also, empirical evidence of down-regulated transmission when examining entire chains of transmission does support the theory of David Martin. After an index case transmits COVID to a second generation, then the transmissibility drops by just over 70%, so that only 29% of the “original infectivity” remains after passing through a person:

The evidence suggests that COVID was an engineered bioweapon, so that the Dutch lawsuit against Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte holds water. It also explains the imposed lockdowns because, without them, COVID would have fizzled-out long before December 2020 (when the mRNA shots were released).

Reference

[Dr. Mercola reports on David Martin’s claim about coronavirus bio-weapons] — https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/david-martin-patents-recombinant-coronavirus/

[FactCheck attempts to debunk David Martin, using erroneous “logic”] — https://www.factcheck.org/2023/06/video-distorts-early-coronavirus-research-to-promote-baseless-bioweapon-conspiracy-theory/

[COVID is replication-defective in the 2nd person infected, as D. Martin warned] — Shi N, Huang J, Ai J, Wang Q, Cui T, Yang L, Ji H, Bao C, Jin H. Transmissibility and pathogenicity of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2: A systematic review and meta-analysis of secondary attack rate and asymptomatic infection. J Infect Public Health. 2022 Mar;15(3):297-306. doi: 10.1016/j.jiph.2022.01.015. Epub 2022 Jan 31. PMID: 35123279; PMCID: PMC8801962. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8801962/