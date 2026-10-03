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Stephen Malthouse
Oct 3

A patent does not mean something tangible was ever made. The evidence presented by Denis Rancourt PhD at the Allison Inquiry in Canada and recently on The Highwire conclusively shows that there never was a SARS-CoV-2 virus, manipulated or otherwise, and no virus-caused pandemic. If I wished to start a rumor (that repetition and the media could turn into a narrative), I would seed the back story with a plenty of easy-to-uncover patents, then encourage everyone to see them as definitive evidence of a big bad virus existing, that more virus are being made in secret labs, and that the next "pandemic" is inevitable. That should scare the pants off everyone and, drawers in complete disarray, ensure compliance.

In other words, patents don't mean anything.

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