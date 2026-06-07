… but are they getting more cancer?

NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.

In the prior report, it was discovered that final numbers for cancer incidence, with data ending in 2022, showed at least 3 cancer types in women related to COVID shots. This follow-up includes an extra year of data (2023), though it is still considered to be preliminary. The overall cancer incidence in men has not risen by a lot:

Men

But the recent trend in cancer incidence in women — i.e., who happened to have taken more COVID shots than men did — is alarming:

Women

This suggests that the health of women “may” have been targeted by nefarious interests, either that or they are merely very unlucky when it comes to the “cancer after-effects” of the COVID shots. The jump from 2022 to 2023 is more than a 4% jump — over 4% more women got cancer in 2023 than those who got cancer in 2022.

A rough guess is that 50,000 of the women who got cancer in 2023 would not have gotten their cancers if it had not been for the COVID shots. If COVID shots create 50,000 unnecessary cancers each year, then they might be responsible for around 25,000 premature deaths each year — more yearly deaths than the flu typically causes.

Deaths partially caused by flu

Reference

[downloadable cancer data sets] — https://seer.cancer.gov/statistics/preliminary-estimates/references.html