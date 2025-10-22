A solution to the problem presented below can be found here.

When the federal government spends more than it takes in, you end up with a yearly deficit. When deficits pile upon earlier deficits, you end up with national debt. For the entire 21st century, the US has been experimenting with super-large federal government intervening into places it was never meant to go (e.g., health care).

This results in perverse incentives, because “too much money” begins to flow through a central place of power, and individuals and factions will become incentivized to skim off funds for their agendas. Since 1998, federal deficits have been growing yearly by an average of $76 billion (every 13 years, deficits are $1 trillion larger):

If we focus in on the years from 1998, and extrapolate forward in time, then you can see that — after 2026 — yearly federal deficits surpass $2 trillion dollars:

This is important because new investments require that there had been a stock of saved dollars from prior years of economic activity. Where there were no dollars saved from the prior years of economic activity, then the only two ways to continue to invest are to 1) print money or to 2) borrow from abroad, selling off ownership of your nation.

The graph reveals that this is not something that is going to happen to us far off into the future but, instead, we are reaching the tipping point in 2024, with just one-tenth of one percent of income being saved, and therefore available to fund new investments:

Again, if we focus in on the years from 1998, and extrapolate forward in time, then you can see that, by 2030, we become forced to fund our investments by printing money or by selling off the domestic ownership of our domestic businesses to foreigners (e.g., stocks), and/or by selling a share of our future incomes (e.g., bonds):

As noted above, there is a way to avoid this expected implosion of the US economy in or around the year of 2032. There is at least one Plan to Save America which could be used by us to guarantee our continued existence as a republic, rather than to implode like every other republic of the past — throughout all of human history — has done.

Reference

[yearly federal deficits] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Net Federal Government Saving [AFDEF], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/AFDEF

[funds available for domestic investments] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Net saving as a percentage of gross national income [W207RC1A156NBEA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/W207RC1A156NBEA