Ukrainian leader, Zelensky, had a televised sit-down with Pres. Trump where he threatened that the effects of war will soon be felt on U.S. soil. While you may not personally believe that he knew what he was talking about, it is still an open question regarding what, specifically, he thought that he was talking about.

While it cannot be fully ruled out that Zelensky meant kinetic attacks (artillery, bombs, etc), this would be much less likely than a threat from non-kinetic weaponry. According to a news article from The Daily Signal, back in the first half of Dec 2024, the Dept. of Defense warned that drones …

“pose the most significant threat at this time and increasingly in the U.S. homeland.”

But while drones may be what Zelensky meant, there is another type of non-kinetic weapon that Zelensky may have been referring to when he said “you will feel it” — directed-energy weapons. With concerns that WWIII could break out from the Ukraine-Russia conflict, a newly-released CIA file reveals we may be 63 years too late:

Invisible World War III

According to this document that the CIA had kept away from public view, not only have chemical and biological weapons already been utilized on U.S. soil, but most-likely also directed-energy weapons (DEW). DEW started in 1962, the year after Pres. Eisenhower warned us that we were entering a new age with brand-new powers:

After getting zapped by the Soviets at the U.S. embassy in Moscow, Project Pandora was created by DARPA, to look for harmful effects of microwaves on zapped monkeys:

Results were kept top-secret and official statements about those results were always coy — mentioning how it was just a random coincidence that some of the monkeys died, merely because of some careless positioning of their restraints. In other words:

Seatbelts killed the monkeys

Yeah … right. It wasn’t due to microwaves putting them into such a frenzy that they strangled themselves trying to get away, it was, instead, due to some carelessness on the part of the handlers. Okay, and now back to your regularly-scheduled programming.

Signal bounced from 3000-feet up and then back to the surface?

Then we get 150 people in Eugene, Oregon, starting to have complaints that were related to a twin-signal found at ground-level and at 3000-feet up:

But like Project Pandora, the official report was just as if they had said to the public:

“There is nothing to see here … move along.”

The secrecy around directed-energy weapons is even tighter than the secrecy around nuclear weapons. I wonder why? The evidence suggests that for more than half of a century, people have been getting zapped but officials have managed to keep the story out of the public’s view.

