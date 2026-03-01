In 2021, even though COVID was not a big risk for them, the young adults in the USA died at rates not seen for decades:

Using data from elsewhere, a big cause of the extra death in 2021 is cardiovascular, and it has been linked to receiving the experimental COVID shots:

The evidence suggests that experimental COVID shots led to a large loss-of-life for young adults. Steps should be taken to prevent such a thing from ever happening again, and to hold accountable those who undertook to veer from usual epidemiological guidelines in order to treat COVID differently than other epidemics.

If your mandates and recommendations differed from earlier pandemics, then you should be held to account in explaining the new behavior. Such investigations should always follow any large loss-of-life — such as seen in young adults in the USA in 2021.

Reference

[death rates by age] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/annual-death-rate-by-age-group

[over 25% more out-of-hospital-cardiac-arrests (OHCA) in young adults] — https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.123.066270

[Original: over 25% more out-of-hospital-cardiac-arrests (OHCA) in young adults] —- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35484304/