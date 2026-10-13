COVID was not a big risk to young adults, but that is not to say that there were never any months when young adults died at much higher rates than normal. Though death data for 2025 are currently still considered provisional, monthly death counts by narrow age bands reveal an environmental insult to young adults in Fall 2021:

Age 25 to 29

The orange line actually represents the [99.5]th Percentile assuming a normal distribution in monthly death counts. It is a value which was 2.576 standard deviations above the mean of the baseline years of 2018 and 2019. The green line indicates the [0.5]th Percentile. Predictably, no values in 2018/19 exceeded these.

While the Antifa and the BLM riots during the “Summer of Love” appear to have killed many in this age group (first time seeing over 3,000 deaths in a single month), even more died in the fall of 2021. The unusually-low deaths in 2025 have to be viewed with caution because that year was only “preliminary data” at CDC Wonder.

If it holds true, then an explanation is the “dry tinder” effect (forest fires burn up all dry tinder, making it less likely for any more big forest fires), in that those who were susceptible of dying — either due to immuno-competence or psychological disposition — died in earlier years, leaving only people who are hardy and robust.

An it could merely mean that a “war on youth” had been paused, so that not as many youths were getting targeted by nefarious interests and harassed, intimidated, persecuted, and “tortured” until they agreed to go out on the streets for violent protest.

Age 30 to 34

In this older age group, not only is there a “fall 2021 peak” but monthly death counts remain elevated for longer.

Age 35 to 39

Like those in the age band of 30-34, the ones in the age band of 35-39 also had a protracted elevation in monthly death counts.

Age 40 to 44

For those in the age band of 40-44, monthly death counts remain elevated even into the provisional monthly death counts of 2025. Most disturbingly for this age group, the peak monthly death count was 100% above the mean (twice the expected death). For each two deaths recorded, one of them was premature.

Age 45 to 49

Those in the age band of 45-49 had a really bad month in January of 2018 (far left) and a baseline which includes that bad month gives boundaries a little wider than usual. Even so, there is clear, excessive monthly death in the fall of 2021 (like all of the other graphs above). The 9,000 deaths in the month of September 2021 are unprecedented.

While the booster dose may be involved in this 50% increase in monthly death found in September 2021, another possibility is that the primary series of COVID shots had had enough time to create death by way of circulatory insult (excessive clotting or bleeding) and/or by way of accelerated cancers (turbo cancer).

The evidence suggests that an environmental insult caused a very steep increase in death in the fall of 2021 in all young adults in America, and the most likely culprit is COVID shots, either the booster shots, or the original primary series, but acting on a delay.