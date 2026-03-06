Over at the Independent Medical Alliance substack, they are still reporting about COVID papers getting retracted — just as if someone is trying to cover their tracks and remove any paper trail regarding imposed protocols during COVID. This latest retracted paper showed 33 separate mutations in COVID in 2020.

As the interviewed author notes, this finding makes “vaccination” nearly impossible. That’s because any attempt to inoculate someone must use an iteration of the COVID genome which may no longer even be around as you receive your injection, imprinting on your immune system something which is no longer a threat.

But if your immune system gets “trained” to fight something non-existent, then it has no upside to it, and only has a downside to it (the effect of taking it will be 100% negative). Revisiting South Korea data reveals that COVID shot uptake ramped up just before September of 2021, and, in a very short time, reached 85% of the population:

But, before COVID shots ramped up in September 2021, excess deaths were not a problem, and the peak weekly excess death occurred after more than 85% of the population had been fully-dosed with the experimental COVID injections.

Watching the accumulation of excess death hammers this point home, because by the end of September 2021, there had been no (below zero) accumulation of excess death:

And at the point when 85% had been fully-dosed, you find excess death beginning to accumulate, at a rate of approximately 5,200 per year if you use late February 2020 as the start-point (note how this is conservative, and how it completely ignores those first deaths from COVID shots in getting the people up to 85% coverage):

One year after 85% had been fully-dosed, the rate of accumulation of excess death had increased 11-fold from the conservative estimate on the time period before:

After 85% had been fully-dosed, excess deaths began to accumulate at a rate of 60,000 per year — 11x faster than they had accumulated up to the point of when 85% had been fully-dosed. But who wants to take an experimental injection which is, conservatively, 11x more deadly than the original disease it was meant for?

Seriously, who would do such a thing?

Seventy-five percent of those injections were either Pfizer or Moderna:

The evidence from South Korea suggests that experimental COVID injections were approximately 11x more lethal than COVID, itself. Given how bad that is for public relations campaigns, there is no wonder why, even now, COVID papers are getting retracted from journals, so that unscrupulous individuals can destroy the paper trail.

