NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.

In the prior essay linked to above, it was discovered that 183 reports of miscarriage were reported as having an onset in the month of April 2021, but it can help to find “the denominator” (the total number of pregnant women receiving COVID shots) in order to derive a “Reporting Rate for Miscarriage.”

How many new pregnancies occur each month?

With 3.6 million births each year, there is an average of 300,000 new pregnancies which occur each month. If 100% of them got injected with COVID shots, then — inside of any given month — there would be 900,000 pregnant women in their 1st Trimester, and 1.5 million prior to gestation Week 20 (where miscarriage ends and stillbirth begins).

How many got injected?

[click to enlarge]

But only 16.3% of those new pregnancies took COVID shots, so we have to adjust the numbers down to reveal the total number of pregnant women at risk for a miscarriage-after-COVID-shot in any given month out of the year:

A monthly total of 146,700 pregnant women in their 1st Trimester took COVID shots, and 244,500 took COVID shots by Week 20 of their pregnancy, when pregnancy loss begins to be coded as a stillbirth instead of as a miscarriage. But if the maximum possible monthly number-at-risk was 244,500 pregnant women, how big is 183 in April 2021?

\(\frac{183}{0.2445million} = 748\)

Using the largest-possible monthly number of injected women at risk for miscarriage — 0.2445 million — the April 2021 reporting rate for miscarriage to the VAERS system was 748 reports per million injectees. This is incredibly high by usual standards, indicating that COVID shots increase the risk of miscarriage in pregnant women.

In vaccine history, any reporting rate for serious adverse events of just 48 per million injectees or more has been treated as being unacceptably high. The April 2021 reporting rate for miscarriage was 700 higher than this previous, historic threshold.

Reference

[~300,000 women become pregnant each month] — https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data-visualization/birth-to-death-ratios/natality-mortality-trends.htm

[16.3% of pregnant women took COVID shots by April 2021] — https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7024e2.htm