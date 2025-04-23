NOTE: The latest post on this topic was this one.

I promised my readers that I would look through official mortality statistics for England & Wales until I could find a single official death from measles, and I am here to report that … I have failed (again). I enlarged my search from 500,000 measles cases prior to measles vaccine in England & Wales up to 750,000 — and still no deaths:

[click image to enlarge]

You have to believe me when I say that you can trust me, and that I will find at least one official measles death in all of England & Wales, it’s just that … I’m going to need more time in order to find it. I realize that you may be getting impatient now, after I promised to produce an official report of at least one measles death prior to vaccine.

I am going to double-down on my promise: I “will” find one, I swear. It is getting to the point where it appears that public health is a scam meant to sell vaccines, because the officials all say that measles is dangerous, but the history of actual mortality data contradicts that. They lied to us during COVID. What else do they lie about?

If a death does not arise, I’ll try to make the next installment cover a full 1 million cases of measles in England & Wales prior to measles vaccine — but that part I cannot promise.

Reference

To view the 77 consecutive weekly British Medical Journal reports that I have looked at so far in trying to find at least one single official measles death prior to vaccines, then copy & paste this initial part:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/

… but then finish the web address by tacking on one of the endings below, which all begin with PMC, like this:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1813723/

PubMed ………… Cases …… Deaths

