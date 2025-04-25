NOTE: This posts extends analysis beyond this last one on the topic.

Disease notifications in England & Wales are required by law. That means that, if a doctor finds you positive for a disease like measles, then not reporting it would be a violation of law — a “crime” that was originally (1899) punishable by a fee of 40 shillings. But back in the early 1960’s, not every British doctor reported every case.

This means that the cases that they did report were the absolute minimum number of cases of the disease. After 1968, only suspicion of disease was required, so the statistics begin to become non-objective, based on the doctor’s “intuition” about what was going on with the patient. But prior to 1968, the numbers can be trusted.

Coincidentally, the measles vaccine was introduced in England & Wales in 1968.

Here are 850,000 measles cases prior to 1968:

And out of these 850,000 known cases of measles, the number of deaths reported was:

0 deaths

It’s getting very hard to take public health officials seriously when they claim that measles is a type of thing which kills 2 or 3 people out of every 1,000 infected — given how 850,000 consecutive cases of measles were reported in the British Medical Journal disease notifications issues, but without even one single measles death to report.

The “Executive Summary” of measles deaths for the year may be reporting dozens of measles deaths, but it is unclear if those deaths were witnessed by attending physicians (the ones who reported the 850,000 cases above), or merely “imputed.” The top brass in health in England might be relying on a model which “imputes” death.

But my search involves adjudicated cases and deaths, where there is a paper trail.

Example search result for one of the 104 consecutive weekly reports examined:

