A prior post on this topic is here.

A political ad backing Herbert Hoover for president in the late 1920’s insinuated that electing Hoover would lead to a Chicken in every Pot, and a Car in every Backyard. This means that each house would have a dinner table overflowing with food, and each family would have a car. While handouts are socialist, let’s have fun with it.

In a prior post on the government spending on COVID, it was discovered that the government spent — on a “per taxpayer” basis — approximately $72,000 per U.S. taxpayer, with over $11 trillion spent in a nation harboring 158 million taxpayers. But a burning question remains when government spends money on boondoggles:

Could the money have been better spent?

An alternative way of spending that much money would have been for the government to buy each of the 158 million taxpayers a brand-new Chevrolet Corvette sports car:

At a base price of $61,000, it would actually have been cheaper for the government to go ahead and purchase 158 million Corvettes to be distributed out to each of the 158 million taxpayers. It would have been a way for the government to “save money” — the total cost out the door would have only been $9.6 trillion instead of $11 trillion.

A taxpayer campaign could have been initiated when COVID spending began:

Corvettes instead of COVID!

It would have saved us more than a trillion dollars. The residual funds could have gone toward building up the stock of ivermectin, zinc, quercetin, and vitamin D. We would have not only all been sports car owners, we would have been healthier. If people did not want a car that goes from 0-60mph in 2.9 seconds, we can give them options:

—$72,000 of monthly bus passes (free rides for life)

—a $72,000 down payment on your next home

—$72,000 to the charity of your choice

When a government spends that much money, it pays off to ask if it was spent well, or if it merely served as a carve-out to connected-insider cronies of government.