NOTE: The prior report on this topic is here.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg claims that HHS Secretary Kennedy is largely responsible for what he calls “a pox on the country.” As mentioned in the prior report, Steve Kirsch took Michael Bloomberg “to the woodshed” about his (in)ability to perform basic math. Essentially, there wasn’t time enough for RFK to be at fault.

Another billionaire, Bill Gates, had also created another opinion piece called “A Once-in-a-Century Pandemic?” which got published online on 28 Feb 2020, before 50 COVID deaths had even occurred outside of the purported COVID deaths of China. With not even 50 world deaths outside of China’s, Mr. Gates had must’ve “known something.”

Other people would not jump to such large conclusions from just 50 deaths. But billionaires are people who may operate with peculiar, and even perverse, incentives. At any rate, let’s check the math regarding Bloomberg’s claim:

When you restrict your viewing window to just a couple of years, it makes it seem like 2025 is representative of being “a pox on the country.” But cherry-picking a narrow focus like that is not advised, because you “over-magnify” the relative differences when you zoom in by so much that all perspective is lost. Here is a wider view of measles:

The measles cases in 2025 no longer look so ominous once you take a wide view on the matter. But this is a window through time in one place (the USA), and another way to widen your view is to begin to look at more places, even places during the very same time frame (i.e., the first half of 2025):

All bars here represent a 6-month time window, and all bars besides the historic comparator at left (USA in 1971) are for the 2025 year. If Bloomberg is trying to “blame” RFK Jr for the “high” measles cases in 2025, does he also blame RFK Jr for the “super-high” measles cases found in Canada and Europe?

The evidence suggests that Michael Bloomberg does not know what “high measles cases” looks like, and this is likely due to him not taking a broad-enough perspective on the matter (i.e., cherry-picking narrow observation windows). RFK Jr is not to blame for the higher cases found in the world, let alone the lower cases that are found in the USA.

Reference

[measles in the USA from 1985 forward] — https://www.cdc.gov/measles/data-research/index.html

[measles cases by June 2025] — https://www.paho.org/en/news/3-7-2025-measles-cases-rise-americas-2025

[populations by region] — https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/population-by-region/

[populations by nation] — https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/population-by-country/

[measles case rate from 1971] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/measles-cases-and-death-rate