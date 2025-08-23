As reported by two old geezers over at the Trust the Evidence substack, the FDA is becoming more transparent than before, which is a move in the right direction. Have a look at the last decade of total adverse event reports (total AERs) received by FDA through its passive surveillance system, FAERS:

Two jumps in total reports are visible to the naked eye: 2018 and 2021. In 2018, there was a “mass extinction event” regarding cell phone subscriptions when 52 million subscriptions were lost in a single year. For some odd reason, 13% of all cell phone subscriptions “disappeared.” It was also a time when the flu was said to be deadly.

Tangent: One wonders if part of the surge in hospital deaths back in 2018 had something to do with an overload of cell phone EMF radiation, similar to the nagging conspiracy theory that COVID morbidity and mortality was augmented by the use of 5G or EMF in general as a weapon against the public.

Even more disturbing than the rise in total AERs is the rise in serious AERS — the type of reports typically involving a hospitalization:

The jump in serious AERs in 2021 is now more obvious to the naked eye than in the total AERs chart. With a single-year jump of +200,000 of them, the indication is that there was a looming environmental insult to the health of Americans in 2021. The serious share of reports reveals an uptick in drug-related hospitalizations in 2021:

The trend in the fatal AERs is less clear:

The worst rise in fatal AERs is actually from 2016-2018, though a jump from 2019 to 2020 is noteable. The waning of fatal AERs from 2020 going forward doesn’t mean that total deaths were dropping (2021 had way more death than 2020), only that the number of deaths being attributed to a drug reaction were apparently dropping.

The evidence suggests that there was a widespread environmental trigger which made Americans more susceptible to being harmed by drugs in 2021. The top causal candidate would be the experimental COVID shots doled out en masse that year, though the possibility of EMF-augmented harm should not be taken off the table.

[FDA FAERS dashboard] — https://www.fda.gov/drugs/fdas-adverse-event-reporting-system-faers/fda-adverse-event-reporting-system-faers-public-dashboard