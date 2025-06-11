Back in 2019, there were 9 total diseases that Denmark vaccinated children against:

1) Diphtheria

2) Haemophilus influenzae type b

2) Human papillomavirus

3) Measles

4) Mumps

5) Pertussis

6) Poliovirus

7) Pneumococcal disease

8) Rubella

9) Tetanus

But in the USA, kids are vaccinated against at least 17 diseases (shared are highlighted):

1) Diphtheria

2) Haemophilus influenzae type b

3) Hepatitis A

4) Hepatitis B

5) Human papillomavirus

6) Influenza

7) Measles

8) Meningococcal B

9) Mumps

10) Pertussis

11) Poliovirus

12) Pneumococcal disease

13) Respiratory syncytial virus

14) Rotavirus

15) Rubella

16) Tetanus

17) Varicella

But when comparing childhood mortality, Denmark wins on every measure. This means it may be good to cut the USA childhood vaccine schedule in half. It might allow our kids to have the better survival that Denmark kids have.

Reference

[2019 childhood vaccine schedule in Denmark] — https://en.ssi.dk/vaccination/the-danish-childhood-vaccination-programme

[USA childhood vaccine schedule] — https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/child-adolescent-age.html