This post will be a “Vaccine Schedule Shoot-out” comparing the USA to Denmark in terms of the number and types of vaccines given out, along with the mortality outcomes at different age break-points. Here are how the two Childhood Vaccine Schedules look in a side-by-side comparison:

Denmark is on top and involves 5 types of different combination vaccine shots in all kids, and a 6th type of shot (HPV) for girls of age 12. The USA is at the bottom and involves 12 types of different combination vaccine shots. Only shots with clearly-noted recommendations with dose numbers are included (e.g., HPV in US is missing).

Also, the first month when a dose is recommended is the month where the dose shows up in the chart, in order to show the worst possible scenario where American kids get hammered with several different doses even before they make it to 3 months of age. Now let’s see how these two vaccine schedules are “working out” regarding mortality:

Neonatal Mortality

For this first round of the shoot-out, by being able to keep newborns alive, Denmark’s vaccine schedule wins and puts the first points on the scoreboard:

Denmark: 1

USA: 0

Now let’s check the mortality outcomes out to 1 year of age:

Infant Mortality

Again, by being able to keep infants alive better than the USA can, Denmark wins again, scoring another point:

Denmark: 2

USA: 0

Now let’s check the mortality outcome out to 5 years:

Child Mortality

Again, Denmark widens the lead by being better able to keep kids alive than the USA.

Denmark: 3

USA: 0

Now let’s check the mortality outcomes out to age 15:

Youth Mortality

The final score is Denmark = 4, the USA = nothing, indicating that Denmark is better than the USA on all 4 measures of mortality among the young. It would appear that the USA has been “over-vaccinating” its children, and that that overuse of medical products is a part of the reason, possibly the largest part, for the mortality difference.

Future research could uncover whether the jam-packed vaccine schedule in the USA is the single-biggest factor leading to the discrepancy in mortality shown above.

Reference

[USA childhood vaccine schedule] — https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/child-adolescent-age.html

[Denmark childhood vaccine schedule] — https://en.ssi.dk/vaccination/the-danish-childhood-vaccination-programme

[kids in America suffer high rate of death] — https://ourworldindata.org/child-mortality

[alternate version of Denmark schedule which includes flu shots by age 2] — https://vaccine-schedule.ecdc.europa.eu/Scheduler/ByCountry?SelectedCountryId=58&IncludeChildAgeGroup=true&IncludeChildAgeGroup=false&IncludeAdultAgeGroup=true&IncludeAdultAgeGroup=false

