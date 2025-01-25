In this earlier report on cremation statistics, South Korea was found to be the most worrisome in terms of “excess cremations” — even into the 2023 year. To gather evidence to confirm or deny that the COVID shots are involved in the excess of death in South Korea, I went to OurWorldInData.org.

No Excess Death in South Korea by October 2021

But even though no excess death had occurred by October 2021, South Korea was in the process of doling out massive amounts of COVID shots to its people:

Before 2022, over 2 doses had been given for every person (over 200 for each 100 persons). As you can tell from the original graph at top, this very high rate of COVID shot uptake led to very high excess death, shortly afterward. After over 2 doses had been given out per person, excess death then quadrupled in just 3 months of time.

On 21 Feb 2022, the cumulative excess death rate was 21 per 100,000. By 23 May 2022, it had risen to 81 per 100,000 — 4x higher in just three months.

Reference

[general COVID page] — https://ourworldindata.org/coronavirus

[COVID shots page] — https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations