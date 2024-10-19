NOTE: The previous report questioning neodymium in COVID shots is here.

Embalmers who have been interviewed since the COVID era reveal that there are long, rubbery clots in people — ever since COVID shots rolled out:

Speaking of rubber, the human body naturally makes the building block of rubber, isoprene, at a high rate — somewhere around 15 milligrams of it per day:

That natural production of those building blocks of rubber does not get us into trouble (they don’t cause blood clots), because you need a catalyst in order to make them “polymerize” — i.e., to join to each other, forming a long string.

My first thought about the finding of neodymium — which forms the most powerful magnet — inside of COVID shots was that it would make you electro-sensitive, so that someone could send an electromagnetic field (EMF) in your direction in order to harm you. Nearby 5G towers could then be utilized for things such as “crowd control.”

But then I decided to search the patents for neodymium, in the attempt to corroborate my hypothesis about this shadowy cabal of power-lusting maniacs, drooling at the mouth at the prospect of instantaneously debilitating large masses of people, merely by flipping a switch and turning on EMFs.

While I didn’t find patents on deliberately hyper-sensitizing people to EMF attacks for the purpose of instantaneous crowd control, I did find a Chinese patent on neodymium in order to make bionic/bio-mimetic rubber, purportedly for high-strength aircraft tires (green notes added):

The COVID shots could supply the neodymium catalyst (and also the aluminum-modified phospholipid), while the human body naturally supplies the isoprene — the third and final ingredient for making this bionic rubber.

Evidence suggests that having neodymium in the COVID shots at up to 160 times the highest concentration in the general environment, along with those shots also containing aluminium-modified phospholipids, could — in theory — set in motion an impending train wreck of uncontrolled isoprene polymerization inside the body.

The prevailing authorities should interview the developers of the COVID shots and ask them directly: Why add neodymium?

Reference

[embalmers complain of long, rubbery clots in people’s bodies] — K. E. Thorp1, James A. Thorp2*, Elise M. Thorp3, Margery M. Thorp4, Paul R. Walker. COVID-19: Energy, Protein Folding & Prion Disease. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/363525360_COVID-19_Energy_Protein_Folding_Prion_Disease

[chemical info on isoprene] — https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/#query=isoprene

[Chinese patent on using neodymium to make “bionic rubber”] — https://patents.google.com/patent/CN113861323A/en