The derogatory term, crony capitalism, is used in order to describe an economic system that is centralized enough where the government can develop lucrative “friendships” with business leaders — using corrupt policies such as “pay-to-play” and other “good-ole-boy” patronage schemes, as was found under FDR in the 1930’s.

But recently, the term can be applied to science, especially regulatory science. Back in 1986, vaccine manufacturers were let off-the-hook regarding the adverse effects which stem from use of their products, and a compensation scheme (National Vaccine Injury Compensation) was set up to put the burden of compensation onto the taxpayers:

While profits would remain privatized (kept by the individual vaccine firms), losses would become socialized (paid for by Uncle Sam, who derives all of his money from the U.S. taxpayers). This theory was tested in 1994 in the Nevada Supreme Court, when vaccines were characterized as “unavoidably unsafe” products:

When the government is large enough and firms know or discover that their products harm the customers, they can seek shelter from lawsuits under the umbrella of government, amassing great wealth at the expense of the health of the public. Other industrial giants seeking such shelter are the Telecom companies.

Back in 1990, the EPA had characterized the lower frequency (60 Hz) electromagnetic fields (EMF) — which emanate from power lines — as probable carcinogens, but that language was removed:

How much do you want to bet that a CEO from an energy company had complained, leading to the withdrawal of the original conclusion?

The Defender recently reported on an attempt to end the “Environmental Safety Reviews for Cell Tower Projects.” You won’t find the harm of something if you don’t study the harm of something.

This is like the CDC refusing to look through the VAERS database for safety signals on the COVID shots — in order to protect the financial and legal interests of narrow interest groups such as the drug firms and the military agencies which were very heavily involved with the COVID fiasco, indicating widespread corruption.

And, after researchers used sub-thermal doses of EMFs to give rats Schwann cell cancer, the U.S. government declared that it would stop funding research into the link of EMF’s to cancer. How much do you want to bet that that was because of sweet-heart deals with Telecom companies interested in maintaining liability immunity?

In 2011, the Council of Europe came out with recommendations to limit EMF exposure to just 0.6 Volts-per-meter (0.6 V/m), shooting for just 0.2 V/m over the longer term, in order to be on the safe side:

But check out the EMF power density associated with this 1988 lawsuit which got settled out of court:

The owner/operator of the square dance camp close to an FM Radio Station got non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and the EPA had found 300 microWatts per square-centimeter on the patio where the square dancing lessons might have occurred. The radio station agreed to drop the power density down to 10 microWatts per square-centimeter:

This unit-conversion chart reveals that that “healthier” exposure level to radiofrequency EMF would be brought down to 6 V/m — but that is still 10x higher than the 2011 recommendation by the Council of Europe. Here is the original electric field strength of 300 microWatts per square-centimeter:

The square dance camp owner was getting exposed to 34 V/m worth of radiofrequency EMF, and this man was paid-off in order to prevent the case from going to court. The EPA had also found a hotspot of 10.35 milliWatts per square-centimeter at the base of the radio station tower:

The evidence suggests that EMFs can give you cancer and that there is an ongoing cover-up in order to protect the interests of a narrow group of insiders who — either for profit or for control or for both — seek to avoid any accountability to the public.

Like “capitalism” under FDR, science today has become corrupted in order to serve narrow interests.

