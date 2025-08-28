Deep’s Newsletter

Deep’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheryl McDuff's avatar
Cheryl McDuff
1d

Could you explain that in simple terms for me. I’m not a scientist sadly

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Deep Dive
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Deep Dive
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture