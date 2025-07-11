A related report on this topic, but without the restricted 70-day window, is found here.

Comparing Moderna shots to flu shots in the VAERS database for fatal adverse event reports (AERs) which reported onset by Day 70 post-dose — and here we will presume for the sake of argument that the death was by Day 70 — here are 5 years of flu shots, for the 2014-15 season up to the 2018-19 season:

There were 92 fatal AERs for flu shots, where we will presume that the person actually died by Day 70, and let’s now check a single lot of Moderna:

There were 75 + 1 = 76 fatal AERs by Day 70 in this lot (lot #: 026 A 21 A), and at first glance, some might be thinking flu shots are worse, because they led to more total deaths. But to find out, we have to compare the number of flu shot dose given over those 5 years and the total number of doses inside of this single lot of Moderna:

Flu shot doses

That’s 766.1 million doses over the 5 years, giving a fatal reporting rate of 0.12 deaths by Day 70 per million doses. But this Moderna lot had 1.2004 million doses in it total (see top row in image below), giving a fatal reporting rate of 63.31 deaths by Day 70 per million doses — 527x higher than that for flu shots.

The average age of a “death by Day 70” for Moderna shots was 75.1 years (cell E22 below):

In cell E22, the weighted average age of death for this Moderna lot was 75.1, which was 6 years higher than the weighted average age of death for flu shots (cell L22). To find out where the difference was coming from, the biggest difference was in those above age 84, likely due to campaigns to get all nursing home residents injected.

Here are the raw counts of “death-by-day-70” for the narrow age bands:

But this chart is somewhat misleading, because of the higher total count of deaths after flu shots. A better chart is one showing the share of all deaths by Day 70 which is comprised of people in each age band:

Here it is more obvious that age of death was very similar between Moderna and flu shots up until the point where you get above the age band of 80-84 (midpoint=82). Still, with Moderna leading to over 500x the reporting rate for “death by Day 70” the evidence very clearly points to an undeniable fact that Moderna is much more fatal.

Reference

[ICAN page with a link to the 17Mb PDF file showing Moderna lot sizes] — https://icandecide.org/article/exclusive-moderna-lot-and-dose-data-release/

[age distribution of those receiving flu shots in 2010-2020] — https://www.cdc.gov/fluvaxview/coverage-by-season/vaccination-2019-2020.html

[narrow-band age groups by year] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/population-by-five-year-age-group

[MedAlerts VAERS searching tool] — MedAlerts. https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php