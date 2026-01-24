Electro-smog is a term for electromagnetic radiation which constantly emanates from cell towers, from cell phones, and wi-fi routers, and smart-meters, and televisions, and laptops, etc. As I first wrote here, the UK is a nation with lots of electro-smog, due to the density of cell towers in the Local Authority Districts (LAD) on the mainland:

Using data from 2015, the highest ratio of cell towers-to-persons was 500 cell towers per 1,000 persons, shown at far right below (a cell tower for every two persons):

But when you constantly expose human beings to that much wireless radiation, there is a very real risk that you will increase the incidence of a brain cancer called glioma, a high grade (Grade 4) version of which is glioblastoma. Having higher cell tower density per citizen than Canada and the USA, look at the trend in glioblastoma there:

Notice how glioblastoma rates in the UK have more-than-doubled in the 20 years from 1995 to 2015, just as the density of cell towers there has been increasing.

The evidence suggests that the UK is “over-exposing” its own citizens to wireless radiation, and that that high dose of wireless radiation is giving them one of the highest glioblastoma rates in the world. Local citizens should always have a say over whether another cell tower will be allowed to be erected near them.

Reference

[up to one cell tower for every two persons in the UK by 2017] — https://www.ons.gov.uk/methodology/methodologicalpublications/generalmethodology/onsworkingpaperseries/onsmethodologyworkingpaperseriesnumber13comparingthedensityofmobilephonecelltowerswithpopulationestimates

[glioblastoma rates in the UK have more than doubled in 20 years] — Davis FG, Smith TR, Gittleman HR, Ostrom QT, Kruchko C, Barnholtz-Sloan JS. Glioblastoma incidence rate trends in Canada and the United States compared with England, 1995-2015. Neuro Oncol. 2020 Feb 20;22(2):301-302. doi: 10.1093/neuonc/noz203. PMID: 31786602; PMCID: PMC7032629. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7032629/