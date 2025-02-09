NOTE: The previous report on this topic is here.

CDC monitors the VAERS reports to check for disproportionate reporting. If one vaccine has 6% of all of its adverse event reports (AERs) comprised of, say, anaphylaxis (life-threatening allergic response) — but all other vaccines have only 2% of their reports coming in as “anaphylaxis” — then a proportional reporting ratio is (6/2 =) 3.0.

But for those in their 6th decade of life (those from age 50 to 59), the share of all AERs which were fatal in 2021 was much larger than what is typical. The proportional reporting ratio (PRR) came out to 6.3 when using all AERs from 2010-2019 vs. 2021. The normal share of AERs that are fatal in age band 50-59 has historically been 0.18%.

For COVID shots in 2021, that share was 1.15%.

Don’t rub your eyes, that number is correct: over 1% of COVID shot reports to VAERS involved a fatality. After dividing the share of fatal reports for COVID (1.15%) by the share of fatal reports from 2010 going forward (0.18%), the PRR works out to 6.3.

\(\frac{1.15}{0.18} = 6.3\)

NOTE: The rounded values above actually work out to 6.4, but the unrounded (precise) values worked out to 6.3.

This is a problem because CDC is supposed to flag any PRR values above 2.0 for further analysis — and the Safety Signal coming from “fatality” as an outcome is more than 3x higher than would be needed in order to make it onto CDC’s radar. If CDC does not have “fatality” as one of the conditions it looks for, then that is a big problem.

How could the single-most important condition of all (death) be ignored?

