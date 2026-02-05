NOTE: A prior essay on this topic is here.

While “libertarianism” is capitalized in the title, it should not be. As found in the earlier essay, I use the case of the “L” in libertarianism to differentiate two kinds. The capital “L” Libertarians are usually left-libertarians and they are full-blown anarchists, sometimes describing themselves as “voluntaryists.”

For Libertarians, the non-aggression principle (NAP) is inviolate. But if you attempt to fully vanquish aggression from all human affairs, then you can run into unintended consequences, depicted artfully in a short story at the bottom of the prior essay linked to above. For this reason, a different form of libertarianism should remain relevant.

Little “l” libertarians are what you might call “minarchists” — believing that the state or the government rightfully serves a role as “Night Watchman” as described by Robert Nozick in Anarchy, State, and Utopia (1974). Whether in upper case or lower case, popularity for book entries of libertarianism took a hit in 2016 to 2018:

2016 peak for “libertarianism”

Notice how the term had been on the rise for a century, never falling significantly until 2016.

2018 peak for “libertarian”

Notice how the term had been on the rise for a century, never falling significantly until 2018.

While the originally-spelled “voluntaryism” peaked in the 1910s …

… the modern spelling of “voluntarism” peaked in the 1990s:

The evidence suggests that there are societal forces acting against the concept of libertarianism, making it so that the frequency of that word in the written body of literature is shrinking now. The most likely source of pushback against the concept is from a Deep-State Great Reset (DSGR) able to commit massive digital censorship.

This massive digital censorship began at the end of the second term for Obama. The evidence suggests that when Obama declared that he was going to be able to put the entire USA through a “fundamental transformation” (read: Communist transformation), he wasn’t kidding — and he largely came through on his promise.