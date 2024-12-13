The Vigilant Fox recently reported on evidence brought forth by Daily Clout regarding the full death data in the Pfizer phase 3 trial. The FDA VRBPAC meeting took place on 10 Dec 2020, and it was a crucial meeting that led to the EUA for Pfizer on the very next day (11 Dec 2020). But paper trails show that Pfizer didn’t reveal known deaths:

Only 2 of the 8 known Pfizer-group deaths got relayed to the VRBPAC group by Pfizer representatives. And the circumstances of the 6 Pfizer-group deaths that had involved the circulatory system indicate a safety signal — all 6 may be presumed sudden deaths. When someone gets found dead, the most likely death is a sudden one.

Being sudden, they wouldn’t be able to make a call for help, for instance. Here are the deaths from the placebo-group:

The numbers at left indicate the order of the deaths, chronologically. The 8th death, while occurring on 1 Dec 2020, does not have paperwork that could prove that Pfizer knew about it prior to the crucial 10 Dec 2020 VRBPAC meeting. Pfizer ended up reporting deaths 1, 2, 4, and 5 by the time of the VRBPAC meeting.

Notice how a lower proportion of the deaths in the placebo arm would be characterized as “sudden death” compared to the 75% of all deaths in the Pfizer arm. Evidence shows that Pfizer — by not updating death data for the 10 Dec 2020 VRBPAC meeting — engaged in “concealment of a material fact” which is a type of fraud.

Reference

[Daily Clout update] — https://dailyclout.io/pfizer-did-not-disclose-a-kansas-vaccinated-sudden-cardiac-death-from-its-covid-19-clinical-trial-dr-jeyanthi-kunadhasans-letter-to-kansas-attorney-general-kris-kobach/

[initial Daily Clout report] — https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/86/224