The previous report on this topic is here, where it was discovered that there were 63 fatal adverse event reports by Day 70 post-dose for each million doses of Moderna — a value that was 500 times larger than the corresponding value for flu shots.

In Japan, a courageous group of people obtained the medical records for 21 million people. Here is the top part (header) of one of their reports:

Notice that the second group with light-blue shading involves people from age 19-69 (those of working age in Japan). The first number is deaths, then doses, then percent of those dosed with mRNA who died. Now let’s scroll down a bit to a Moderna lot:

From 12,303 doses from this Moderna lot — given to people of working age — there were 142 deaths (1.15% of those who took a dose from this Moderna lot died). When put in terms of deaths per million doses, it would imply 11,500 deaths per million doses of Moderna lot # 710015A. That is one working-age death per 87 doses.

Caveat: Only the final dose is counted in this table, so the actual number of doses taken by these persons will be higher than the dose-count insinuates (and this will drop the rate of fatality per million doses down by a factor of 2 or 3 or possibly 4). Event still, when diluted by 4x, you still have 2,875 (~3,000) deaths per million doses.

And ~3,000 working-age deaths per million doses is still horrendous.

Here is how I discovered the brand of this lot:

The evidence suggests that Moderna mRNA shots can be very, very lethal — possibly killing one person for every 90 people injected with them (and this estimate itself very possibly depends on the lot #). This means that Moderna should be removed from the market. Drugs associated with 1 death in 90 should have no place in modern medicine.

Reference

[analysis of 21 million people in Japan reveals very high death after mRNA shots] — https://stop-mrna.sakura.ne.jp/db/lot_totalization.php

[Moderna lot lookup page] — https://modernacovid19global.com/covax