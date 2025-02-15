NOTE: This report is an update to the prior report found here.

In the USA in 2021, many of the adverse event reports (AERs) sent to VAERS, and also citing “disabled” on the same day as the COVID shot (i.e., on Day 0), indicated that the COVID shots were not safe to take:

The immediate onset provides a strong case that these 2,688 Americans really were disabled by taking the COVID shots — and not by some other reason. When keeping the reports above, but extending the time window out to 4 days after taking the shot, the “Disabled” numbers almost triple:

These 6,903 Americans can also be presumed to have become disabled due to taking the COVID shots, because the background chance of being disabled randomly (coincidentally) inside of a 5-day time period is very small. The 5-day probability of “coincidental disability” is only about 5 chances in 100,000.

Numbers are much worse when you include foreign-based reports to the US VAERS system:

2021 was the worst year, with almost 18,000 “immediately-disabled” persons becoming disabled on the same day that they took COVID shots. At the conservative 75th Percentile of spontaneous report capture rates — where it is assumed that a full 18% of all background events get reported — the 2021 value is 97,944 disabled during 2021.

Those 100,000 disabilities were just the ones that took place immediately, and they represent less then one-third of all reports to VAERS that cited “disabled” — meaning that the true count of persons disabled by COVID shots given out during the year of 2021 could exceed 300,000 persons.

Using all years and all geographic areas (like in the graph above), the age distribution of “immediate disability” looks like this:

While the peak age bracket in the USA was age band 50-59, when looking at all years and regions, the peak of “immediate disability” occurred in age band 40-49. When these non-domestic reports are included, a much larger share of the ages were unknown.

But the 20,590 persons reporting being “immediately disabled” is a huge number.

Reference

[onset interval for AERs citing “disabled”] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=ONS&VAX[]=COVID19&VAX[]=COVID19-2&VAXTYPES=COVID-19&DISABLE=Yes

[a conservative capture rate for spontaneous reporting systems like VAERS is 18% of background events (an 82% under-reporting rate)] — Hazell L, Shakir SA. Under-reporting of adverse drug reactions : a systematic review. Drug Saf. 2006;29(5):385-96. doi: 10.2165/00002018-200629050-00003. PMID: 16689555. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16689555/

[between 2011 and 2012, a top count of 869,000 became disabled: 1 in 279 yearly] — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Population - With a Disability, 16 Years and over [LNU00074597], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/LNU00074597