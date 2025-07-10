NOTE: The previous post on this topic is here.

In a previous post on this topic, it was discovered that more than 2.5 inches of rain per hour fell in central Texas for over 3.5 hours (from just over 9 inches falling in 3.6 hours). There are river-level gauges along the river to record the depth changes and the Kerrvill gauge (KRRT2) registered a 27-foot rise in the hour from 5:30am-6:30am.

Here is a map showing the last gauge upstream (one above Bear Creek) from the “Kerrville-proper” gauge found just downstream from it:

The Kerrville gauge will be just a little East, and just a little South of the gauge indicated by the text box. Here is where it sat at 5:30am:

[click to enlarge]

It is showing 5.16 feet of depth at 5:30am. Here is where it sat at 6:30am:

[click to enlarge]

It is showing 32.2 feet at 6:30am., for a difference of 27.04 feet over that hour. This “rate-of-rise” is 50% higher than the 1932 “rate-of-rise” — a year which had held the record for highest-ever crest of the river. Rumor has it that, back in 1932, the river rose 35 feet in 2 hours:

The article above does not cite a source for this information, and a cursory web search failed to reveal the source so, with an abundance of caution, we can refer to this “rate-of-rise” as a rumor, until officially confirmed. Even still, the Kerrville rate is over 50% faster, which provides evidence that the circumstances leading to it were not “natural.”

The evidence strongly suggests that there was covert weather manipulation going on behind the scenes in central Texas, because a 90-year-long record was not only “beat” but one aspect of it had overshadowed the previous record by over 50%. For perspective, when world records get beat, it is usually by <10%, not by over 50%.

This is especially true for world records which have stood for decades before being broken. Here is an example of a world record from 1934 being broken decades later in 1996, with regard to the fastest recorded wind speeds on Earth:

In 1934, a wind speed of 231 mph was recorded, and that record was broken in 1996 with a windspeed of 253 mph (<10% faster than the 1934 world record). Because the majority of record-breaking values are values that did not exceed the prior world record by more than 10%, the “over-50% increased” rising-rate here is anomalous.

