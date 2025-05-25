NOTE: A previous report on this topic is here.

When British pop singer, Kim Wilde, released her debut single, Kids in America, in January of 1981 (music video is available at YouTube call-tag: UqMcevcUmqg) — the childhood mortality (up to age 5) vs. the GDP-per-capita in the USA tracked well along with other nations of the world.

But then things went sour. By 1986, vaccine makers were insulated from lawsuits. By 1999, all states except four of them mandated childhood vaccinations. As a result, child mortality no longer tracks with GDP in the USA. As a nation, we collectively stopped caring as much for the “kids in America” so that we could protect vaccine firms:

The relative loss in the health of the “kids in America” shows up even more clearly when comparing dollars spent on healthcare:

The graph above involves only nations with childhood mortality below 4% in 2022, and the highlighted nations were hand-picked to show the steep downward trend in childhood mortality which is possible to nations spending up to $2,000 per person on healthcare. The USA, with over $12,000 per person, is worse than places like Japan.

All four measures of mortality in youth are higher in the USA compared to the EU:

Neonatal Mortality

Infant Mortality

Child Mortality

Youth Mortality

A common theme of the above is that, prior to about 1990, when the vaccine schedule in the USA began to grow and grow, the “kids in America” were doing better than the “kids in the European Union.” But then things changed for the worst. The childhood mortality rate (mortality up to age 5) is 76% higher in the USA than it is in the EU.

What is it that is making our kids 76% more likely to die? One explanation is the childhood vaccine schedule, though other explanations such as the limits on toxins will also be somewhat involved in producing this massive discrepancy in death rates. It may turn out, in retrospect, that vaccines were only about 60% - 70% of the reason.

Only further and targeted investigation will uncover the share of the vast discrepancy that is comprised by the difference in vaccine exposures between the USA and the EU.

