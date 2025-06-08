Mai Ling was a Chinese woman who lived way back near the beginning of the 21st century (in the 2020’s). She struggled for independence for a while, but was overcome by a growing and suffocating technocracy of totalitarian control. It was at the height of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, or 4IR, before the backlash came.

While originally fiercely independent, Mai Ling succumbed to the creeping tyranny of digital surveillance and non-kinetic weaponry in use at the time (before the new laws had been passed, making it illegal to harm people silently, and from a distance, with directed-energy weapons linked to 5G cell towers).

When Mai Ling petitioned her government for a redress of grievances, she got a cold response. Some even told her that her grievances were all personally-contrived ones, and that all that Mai Ling was attempting to do was to call attention to herself by playing the victim (victim-shaming; gas-lighting). Some said she was merely crazy.

Because she had complained to a government official, her social credit score had plummeted to the bottom of the barrel. Curiously, her peers seemed to know even before she did, and they began ostracizing her. Finally, after the resiliency of her spirit broke under intense and relentless pressure, she caved.

She publicly announced a change-of-heart and apologized for petitioning the government for a redress of grievances and — most importantly — she made a solemn pledge to renounce her own human dignity. From that moment on, Mai Ling abruptly became popular and even people she did not know smiled at and greeted her in public.

Here is Mai Ling after renouncing her own human dignity, with social credit over 550, once again being allowed by the government to purchase electricity for an eCar at the neighborhood electric charging station, allowing her to travel anywhere within the 15-minute city she lived in (right up to the government-imposed geo-fences for her):

This fable is intended to help persons decide whether they will continue to be complacent about the growing technocracy and capacity for digital ID and social credit systems currently being enabled by surveillance systems such as Palantir.

Disclaimer: Portrayals of any persons mentioned or pictured above are not true to reality. Picture was pulled from a privacy webinar hosted by the patriotic and freedom-loving privacy champion, Glenn Meder (shown at bottom-right).