While listening to Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, March 22, 2025, # 502 ( Dane Wigington ) at YouTube call-tag: [ v=uAD8vPVvG2I ], Dane talked about a new report for the military about “owning the weather” — so I found it (see below). With a new version of Snow White coming out, you may recall this line:

“Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?”

But while there are no magical mirrors on any walls anywhere, there actually is one way up in the sky, and it is known as the “ionosphere”:

The report boasts about being able to exploit the properties of the ionosphere:

And it mentions how you can, in theory, cause floods and droughts:

One way to do this is with special, cloud seeding “storm drones” (UAVs):

And you can also “cook the air” with microwaves, such as to interfere with radar:

Successful modification of the ionosphere has already been documented:

And you can create “little baby ionospheres” which sit lower than the one way up top:

These “offspring ionospheres” —or manufactured microwave mirrors, if you will — could be the explanation behind 150 people getting sick in Eugene, Oregon, when their sickness was related to a radiofrequency signal that was found, simultaneously, at the surface and up in the air at a spot that was 3,000 feet up.

But even the report states how using weather modification as a weapon of war against your enemies can be dangerous, and Dane Wigington runs down a laundry list of possibly world-ending dangers associated with us trying to play God like this, by manipulating the weather left and right in order to accomplish short-term aims.

Playing around with the Earth may be okay when you exist as part of a Fairy Tale, such as in Snow White or in other such fictional stories, but when it is real life, there can be grave consequences. Voters and legislators should be made aware of all of the projects that go on in the skies above them, because of the potential for such great harm.

Reference

https://ia601605.us.archive.org/35/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf