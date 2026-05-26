Going alphabetically, the first nation which experienced at least twice the average weekly excess deaths after COVID shots rolled out (versus before) is Austria:

The actual increase in average weekly excess death was 2.8x over the 50-week COVID baseline (from 5 Jan 2020 to 13 Dec 2020). To remain standardized, an approximate week for COVID shot rollouts will be the week of 20 Dec 2020. Because seasonality is fully-accounted for, every time window is comparable to every other time window.

In other words, it takes more raw deaths to get excess deaths in winter weeks, because the baseline average from the years of 2015-2019 would have been a higher average for those particular weeks. You reach excess deaths much sooner in summer, when less deaths would have been expected to occur in the 2015-2019 data.

Because this measure is age specific (age 65-74 only), the actual baseline choice does not matter either, because it only serves to set an objective standard — a constant ruler applied to the 50-wk COVID baseline as well as to the 61 post-jab weeks. Evidence suggests that the environmental insult in 2021 was 2.8x worse than 2020.

Reference

https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/excess-mortality-p-scores-average-baseline