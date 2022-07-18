NOTE: Part 6 of this series is here.

For all of 2020 in Norway, there was negative excess mortality in children. Something was making children safer in Norway than they had been in the years from 2015 to 2019. From January of 2020 to February of 2021, the average weekly excess death was -20% for kids under age 15.

What was making kids so safe in Norway in 2020?

One reason why kids may have been so safe in Norway in 2020 is that so many of them refused to put masks on throughout the COVID pandemic (or the parents refused to mask-up their children there).

Mask use, when prolonged, leads to super-concentration of bacteria counts in the mouth, nose, and throat — which is something which could theoretically overwhelm the immune system and lead to pneumonia, or just something that could advance any current and mild infection into a secondary pneumonia.

When kids in Norway were given COVID vaccine though, they started dying more. Excess death went from, on average, being negative to, on average, being positive.

The statistical significance of the difference in excess death before and after vaccines is sensitive to changes in the cutoff date that is used in order to separate the vaccine-free time period from the vaccine-exposed time period afterward.

Child vaccinations began in February of 2021, and if you stop recording excess deaths in January to count the “before vaccines” group, then the average weekly excess death after the vaccine rollout isn’t significantly higher than it was before — but just nominally higher.

However, if you stop recording excess deaths in February to count the “before vaccines” group, then the increase in average weekly excess death (from March 2021, going forward) is not only higher, but has statistical signficance.

Cell J10 of the Excel sheet above shows the one-tailed p value testing out the hypothesis that vaccines increase death (against the null hypothesis that vaccines do not). Evidence suggests that the COVID vaccine (and even prolonged use of facemasks) makes it so that kids die more.

