John Beaudoin introduced an epidemiological tool called “Prevalence-of-Cause” which involves a times series on the share of all-cause deaths made up by a certain cause of death. While he applied it, using acute kidney injury as a cause, to all-ages deaths here, what follows is a rough application of it to those of age 55 to 59:

I used ICD-10 codes N17-N19, while John uses only N17 (I believe). The timing shows that it was not until the year of 2022 — after COVID was at it’s very weakest point (Omicron variant) — that kidney failures began to comprise an excessive share of all-cause deaths in this age band.

This corroborates the finding that the kidney damage and death was not due to COVID disease, per se, but due to the environmental insults that came with COVID protocols, most especially the COVID shots.