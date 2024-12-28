As reported by Town Hall, the drones over the East Coast (and elsewhere) may be related to radiation spikes, which, itself, might be related to releasing chemicals into the atmosphere (e.g., chem-trails). When using a Geiger Counter, background radiation is approximately 0.03 milli-rem (mRem) per hour at sea level.

This background level is then picked up as a Geiger Counter click rate of 30 clicks per minute (30 CPM). Here are some CPM measurements in the country of Georgia:

Notice how they are all relatively near 30 CPM — the rate created by background radiation from incoming cosmic rays and from natural radioactivity in soil and contruction materials. The Physic Institute (center panel) had a spike up to about 75 CPM at bottom.

But the Town Hall article said over 1000 CPM had been found. That’s approximately 33 times background levels though, indicating possible nefarious use of radiation on the East Coast. I went to the site that they used but East Coast radiation came down, though I found a huge spike of radiation just to the west of Little Rock, Arkansas:

That’s 775 CPM, or 26 times the background level expected. These kinds of radiation spikes should be investigated to rule out nefarious reasons such as the deliberate release of coal fly ash (waste product of coal burning) and/or directed energy weapons.

Only after thorough investigation will skeptics like me be satisfied that we are not under some kind of a silent attack from nefarious actors who have discovered how to seed the atmosphere with chemicals in order to make it more conducive /sensitive to the use of directed energy weapons.

The variability in CPM measurements is estimated by the coefficient of variation (c.v.), where you take the standard deviation and then divide it by the mean. Using a sample from the right panel in the Georgia image above, I found a c.v. of 17%. When applied to spikes that are 26- or 33-fold higher than the mean, it indicates a special cause.

For instance, the 775 CPM just to the west of Little Rock — at 26 times a CPM of 30 — is over 100 standard deviations above a putative mean of 30 CPM with standard deviation that is 17% of 30 CPM (standard deviation of 5.1 CPM).

The variation that is due to common causes cannot explain any measurements that are higher than 100 standard deviations above the mean. The conclusion is that the reading of 775 CPM just west of Little Rock is due to some special cause that has yet to be identified.

Reference

[Town Hall article] — https://townhall.com/tipsheet/saraharnold/2024/12/26/radiation-levels-spike-in-new-york-after-drone-sightings-n2649593

[what typical Geiger Counter readings look like] — https://www.nonproliferation.ge/maps/background-radiation-stationary-monitoring-map

[what radiation west of Little Rock looked like (26x background)] — https://gmcmap.com/