In this report, it was discovered that the average age of a recipient of COVID shots was 53. This follow-up will compare the reporting rate (per million doses) of fatality within 4 months of a flu vaccination in age band 50-64. Here are the number of flu shot doses that went out each year, along with the fatal reporting rate for flu shots:

Column V shows the proportion of the age band that got dosed with flu shots each year, coming from the citation at bottom. Column X shows the actual number of vaccinees by year. The code “DBD120” is short-hand for “fatal adverse event report, with onset by Day 120” — or, more crudely — “Dead By Day 120.”

And here is how each of 15 Moderna lots compares:

Moderna lot 039 K 20 A almost reached 2,500x when compared to the reporting rate of fatality from 10 years of flu shots in age band 50-64. All lots were over 500x. When compared to an age band which contains the average age of a COVID shot recipient, these 15 Moderna lots show up as being relatively harmful, by at least 500x.

Reference

[ICAN page with a link to the 17Mb PDF file showing Moderna lot sizes] — https://icandecide.org/article/exclusive-moderna-lot-and-dose-data-release/

[seasonal uptake of flu shots] — CDC. https://www.cdc.gov/flu/hcp/vaccine-supply/vaccine-supply-historical.html

[MedAlerts VAERS searching tool] — MedAlerts. https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php

[age distribution of those receiving flu shots in 2019/20] — https://www.cdc.gov/fluvaxview/coverage-by-season/vaccination-2019-2020.html