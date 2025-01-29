As reported earlier, RFK Jr was grilled today at a confirmation hearing for his nomination to head up HHS. While that first report showed how RFK Jr is correct about the “overspending/underperforming” problem specific to US health care, this one focuses on his claim that infectious disease pales in comparison to chronic disease.

A JAMA report shows that, while infectious disease death (red) has come way down, chronic disease death (blue) remains high:

Chronic disease is now over 10 times more important than infectious disease, but you’d never know it based on the respective proportion of health care dollars spent on each — i.e., too much is being spent on infectious disease. It is true for all age groups:

In all age groups, the proportion of all deaths due to infectious disease (blue line) is below 20%. In the age group of 5 to 24, the infectious disease death rate hit 500 per 100,000 in 1918 — which is the same as 5,000 per million. But even though the age group of 25 to 44 had double that, by 1980, they had only 6 per 100,000 (60 per million):

That is a reduction of 99% in the infectious disease death rate, and occurring by 1980. By 2014, the trend since 1980 had involved a short-lived increase, and then a final decrease in the infectious disease death rate for all U.S. counties and using all age groups (right side):

But the lowest-ever infectious disease death rate recorded is the death rate from COVID for those in age 5 to 9, coming in at just 4 deaths per million (0.4 per 100,000):

Because that risk is approximately zero, it does not make sense to give kids COVID shots. Here is a side-by-side comparison of the background death risk per million that kids faced from COVID, versus the fatal adverse event reports per million doses for Moderna:

As you can see, the COVID shot is more than 7 times more dangerous than COVID for this age group. If something is more than 7 times more likely to kill you, then the responsible thing to do is to not use it or take it. That is just simple math. Hopefully, RFK Jr can restore the use of such “simple math” to the HHS if nominated.

