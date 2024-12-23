If you tally up all flu shots given from December 2020 up to March 2023, you find 349 million flu shots just in the last two of the seasons enclosed by that time window:

[176 + 173 = 349 million flu shots for just two flu seasons]

Because 251.85 million Moderna shots were given during that time window, there were more flu shots given out than Moderna shots given out:

But let’s check the VAERS database for serious adverse event reports (AERs):

Flu Shots — Serious AERs

Moderna Shots — Serious AERs

Wow. Even though more total flu shots were given out than Moderna shots, the sheer number of serious AERs for Moderna shots were 34 times higher than what came in for flu shots. Now let’s look at fatal AERs …

Flu Shots — Fatal AERs

Moderna Shots — Fatal AERs

That’s an incredible 58-fold difference, suggesting that Moderna shots are 58 times more dangerous to take into your body than are flu shots. But COVID was never 58 times more dangerous than the flu. In fact, COVID was never more than twice as dangerous as severe seasonal flu. This indicates that Moderna shots should be stopped.

Reference

[yearly uptake of flu shots] — https://www.cdc.gov/flu/hcp/vaccine-supply/vaccine-supply-historical.html

[uptake of Moderna shots to March 2023] — https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations

[MedAlerts VAERS searching tool] — MedAlerts. https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php