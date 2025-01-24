The Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) reports on cancer statistics, and the SEER 12 version shows a big jump in cancer in 2021:

While some of the increase could merely be late cancer detection in previously-missed cases from 2020, the Z-score on 2021 — using the mean and standard deviation from 2007-2019 — was a whopping 3.92.

Such a high Z-score invites follow-up research to determine if the COVID shots — given out en masse in 2021 — led to a steep rise in cancer incidence.