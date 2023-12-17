As part of the Great Reset, charlatans such as Bill Gates want to move the world off of meat so that they can sell potentially-hazardous meat substitutes to people. The main argument used against meat consumption now is climate change, because animal husbandry requires more land use:

In this document, put out by C40 Cities and other outfits, the ambitious target is to cut meat consumption down to zero, with a less-ambitious target of getting meat consumption down to under 2 ounces per day (<16 kg per year).

But either of those targets is pretty much guaranteed to reduce immune function in humans, because meat is the single highest source of two key immune factors: bioavailable zinc and the amino acid, leucine.

Zinc

Zinc is crucial for immunity to acute respiratory disease, but while zinc content in raw milligrams appears moderately-high for non-animal protein source foods such as lentils …

… because of anti-nutritional factors which can bind up zinc (such as phytate in cereals and legumes), preventing its absorption, then even high intakes can still lead to deficiency.

It doesn’t matter if a lot of zinc goes into you, if it isn’t being absorbed. Also, serum zinc is not a good measure of deficiency, so one research team coined the term “hidden zinc deficiency.” In contrast, animal-source foods provide zinc in a more bio-available form.

Even though, worldwide, meat provides under 10% of calories, it happens to provide over 30% of bio-available zinc to the world. If people like Bill Gates get the world off of meat, then we’ll become more sick as a result — which might be part of the plan.

Leucine

Protein provides the body with nitrogen, sulfur, and essential amino acids. A key amino acid is the branched-chain amino acid called leucine. Leucine, more than any other amino acid, can serve as the source of another amino acid vital to health: glutamine.

When dealing with infection, immune cells rely on glutamine as an energy source even more than they rely on glucose, leading to researchers dubbing glutamine as “fuel for the immune system.” But look at the concentration of leucine in various foods:

All the good sources of leucine are animal foods (chicken, turkey, etc), providing the most leucine per calorie. But the worst sources of leucine are grains (oat flour, rice, etc). To get the leucine you need from grains alone would lead to so much calories that you’d become obese in the process.

If people like Bill Gates get the world off of meat, then they will make us sick in the process — which could be part of the plan.

Reference

[animal-sources of protein provide 30% of bioavailable zinc to the world] — Leroy F, Smith NW, Adesogan AT, Beal T, Iannotti L, Moughan PJ, Mann N. The role of meat in the human diet: evolutionary aspects and nutritional value. Anim Front. 2023 Apr 15;13(2):11-18. doi: 10.1093/af/vfac093. PMID: 37073319; PMCID: PMC10105836. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10105836/

[zinc deficiency can be hidden] — Sandstead HH, Freeland-Graves JH. Dietary phytate, zinc and hidden zinc deficiency. J Trace Elem Med Biol. 2014 Oct;28(4):414-7. doi: 10.1016/j.jtemb.2014.08.011. Epub 2014 Aug 29. PMID: 25439135. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25439135/

[leucine converts to glutamine when needed] — Cruzat V, Macedo Rogero M, Noel Keane K, Curi R, Newsholme P. Glutamine: Metabolism and Immune Function, Supplementation and Clinical Translation. Nutrients. 2018 Oct 23;10(11):1564. doi: 10.3390/nu10111564. PMID: 30360490; PMCID: PMC6266414. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6266414/

[leucine content of foods] — Rondanelli M, Nichetti M, Peroni G, Faliva MA, Naso M, Gasparri C, Perna S, Oberto L, Di Paolo E, Riva A, Petrangolini G, Guerreschi G, Tartara A. Where to Find Leucine in Food and How to Feed Elderly With Sarcopenia in Order to Counteract Loss of Muscle Mass: Practical Advice. Front Nutr. 2021 Jan 26;7:622391. doi: 10.3389/fnut.2020.622391. PMID: 33585538; PMCID: PMC7874106. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33585538/

[animal sources of protein are best for immunity] — Wu G. Dietary protein intake and human health. Food Funct. 2016 Mar;7(3):1251-65. doi: 10.1039/c5fo01530h. PMID: 26797090. https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlelanding/2016/fo/c5fo01530h

[C40 Cities outfit joined at the hip with IPCC] — https://www.ipcc.ch/site/assets/uploads/sites/2/2018/12/SPM-for-cities.pdf

[C40 Cities wants to cut meat out of diets] — https://www.c40knowledgehub.org/s/article/The-future-of-urban-consumption-in-a-1-5-C-world?language=en_US