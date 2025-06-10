What would happen if infants in the USA did not get any vaccines for the first 90 days of life? As uncovered here, we don’t have to guess, because Denmark already practices this, and Denmark has better survival of the young, on all 4 measures of child survival (one month, one year, five-year, and 15-year).

If the USA wanted to, it could go “vaccine-free” for the first 90 days also, just like Denmark does. It is something to think about. We might even be able to lower our child mortality rates to those found in Denmark — if we are willing to try it out.