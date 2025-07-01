NOTE: This post has now undergone a substantial revision from the original.

In this prior report, it was shown that, after leading the world in mRNA uptake, Japan had an excess death rate 82% higher than the world average. There was not space in the last report for references, so they will be put here, along with crucial perspective in what the mRNA shots did to Japan. Here is Japan’s excess death under COVID (red line):

As is shown, deaths were below expectations in Japan, all throughout COVID prior to the COVID shot rollout. For contrast, I selected nations, largest to smallest, until the nations in the sample represented a full 80% of the world population. Then, I found the median yearly excess death rate per 100,000 prior to COVID shot rollouts:

{click to enlarge]

Cell D38 shows that these largest 34 nations harbor 80% of the world’s population. Cell N6 shows that, prior to the COVID shot rollout, the median yearly excess death per 100,000 was 90 (89.82). Four other situations will be added in the chart below for vital perspective on the excess death rate which followed Japan’s uptake of mRNA:

Beginning at left, we have little to no COVID excess death in Japan prior to mRNA shots. The next item is the flu season of 1998/99 in Japan. The third item is the severe flu season of 2017-2018 through all of Europe. The fourth is the 1957 Asian Flu in the USA. The fifth is US losses during World War II. The sixth is US losses during WWI.

The seventh shows the median pre-jab COVID excess death rate for 80% of the world.

Then you have Japan’s excess death rate, after having the world-highest uptake of mRNA shots. The evidence casts so much doubt on the safety of mRNA that it is baffling to still see any purportedly-competent health officials continuing to defend mRNA shots as being safe to take into your body.

Safe products don’t lead to higher excess death rates than are even found in war.

