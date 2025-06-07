NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.

The acronym, AER, is shorthand for “adverse event report” like those stored in the VAERS database. Moderna collected spontaneous AE reports (AERs) and reported on data, but stopped at the two-year mark (like a “two-year report card” for safety). From an estimated 772 million doses administered worldwide, nearly 18,000 deaths accrued.

For the 5 seasons of flu spanning from Fall 2014 to Spring 2019, there were 766 million flu shots that went out, and for that same time frame, there were 146 fatal AERs. Here is how these two types of injections look when placed in a side-by-side comparison showing the total numbers of fatal reports for 3/4ths of a billion doses of each type:

As you can see, it is not even close. The number of fatal AERs after Moderna shots is 120x what is seen with a comparable number of flu shots. Here are the 146 fatal AERs for flu shots in the time-window from June 2014 up to May 2019:

The small number for 2019 was expected, because most fatal AERs come from vaccine doses accepted during the first half of the flu season. Here are the season totals of flu shots that went out:

The season doses (in millions) are at right, and the bottom 5 rows sum to 766.1 million, a number of doses very comparable to the 772 million from the Moderna report. While doses were comparable, fatal AERs were anything but comparable — suggesting that Moderna shots are 120 times more dangerous than flu shots are.

