In this prior report, an early Moderna lot (032 H 20 A) which had been set to expire on 13 Apr 2021 had led to several fatal adverse event reports (fatal AERs) by May of 2021 — indicating that government officials had a good idea about the lack of safety for at least the shots involved in this particular Moderna lot.

When checking all fatal AERs for this lot, but filtering output by the onset month post-dose, it was discovered that most of the fatalities were by Day 60. When stopping counting by Month 11, the reports by Day 60 make up 73% of all fatal AERs in the first 11 months of record-keeping:

To get a feel for when all shots had been given out, you can look at all AERs for the lot, whether serious or mild:

[two reports were judged to have altered dates: one report was from Jan 2020 and it was recorded above as a Jan 2021 jab date, one report was for 2022 and it was brought back a year — because this Moderna lot would be a full year past its expiration date by then]

In the 249 total AERs reported, the median jab date was 24 Jan 2021 — suggesting that half of the 111,600 total doses of this lot had been given out by then. But here are the jab dates for the 28 fatal AERs which each had an Onset by Day 60 post-dose:

At 2021-01-24 above, we reached the median jab date for all AERs overall, suggesting that half of the 111,600 shots had gone out by then. And here are the death dates for the 28 fatal AERs which had Onset by Day 60:

By the time that that death on the 28th fatal AER took place (27 Apr 2021), the reporting rate for fatal AERs per million doses would be about 251 fatal AERs per million doses:

\(\frac{28}{0.1116} = \frac{250.9}{million}\)

Given how the typical reporting rate for fatal AERs is 1.1 per million doses, the reporting rate for this Moderna lot represents 228x above what is considered normal. And this type of knowledge would have been possible to achieve by approximately May 2021. But government officials kept on saying that the shots were safe.

Reference

[ICAN page with a link to the 17Mb PDF file showing Moderna lot sizes] — https://icandecide.org/article/exclusive-moderna-lot-and-dose-data-release/

[typical reporting rate for fatality is 1.1 fatal AERs per million doses] — https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/ss5201a1.htm

[MedAlerts VAERS searching tool] — MedAlerts. https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php

Example Search Result

https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=VACD&VAX[]=COVID19&VAX[]=COVID19-2&VAXTYPES=COVID-19&VAXMAN=MODERNA&VAXLOT=032H20A

