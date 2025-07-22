For COVID shot doses that had been taken either in December 2020 or January 2021, there had been 1,354 fatal adverse event reports (AERs) with onset by Day 30 post-dose to the VAERS system:

These deaths reported to VAERS are restricted to the shots given just in December or January, but some of them did not occur until February 2021 (up to one month after dosing). In order to compare to a baseline, we can develop a fatal reporting rate per million doses given. Here is the sum total of all COVID shots given before Feb ‘21:

With 1,354 reports of death “within a month” of dosing, and 31.24 million doses given, that makes for a fatal reporting rate of 43.3 deaths “within a month” per million COVID shot doses given. But let’s compare that to the deaths “within a month” for flu shots. In 10 years of flu shots, 324 reports of death with onset by Day 30 show up:

Then we check the total flu shot doses given for that decade of dosing:

With 324 reports of death “within a month” of dosing, and 1436.6 million doses given, that makes for a fatal reporting rate of 0.2 deaths “within a month” per million flu shot doses given — revealing that COVID shots had reported near-term (30-day) fatality which was over 200x from that expected from flu shots.

Explaining a difference that is over 200-fold is impossible by reference to a claim of an “increased propensity to report” or by reference to a claim that “the average age of a COVID shot death is 6 years older than that for a flu shot death.” You cannot explain a 200-fold difference by saying people were, on average, 6 years older.

You need to create a difference larger than 6 years (~8 years) in order to obtain a just one doubling in the baseline risk of yearly death — and explaining 2x when you are trying to explain 200x is just a drop in the bucket. The only plausible explanation for a difference this large is that COVID shots are many, many times more lethal to people.

