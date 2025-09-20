When trying to find common ties that bind humanity together, one aspect is music. As examples, the popularity of Bon Jovi’s song “Bed of Roses” and Elton John’s song “Rocket Man” prove that there is a common thread which binds all of humanity together. As human beings, there are things we will strive for and things we’ll avoid.

These things will not change over time. Human nature does not change over time.

Because of our humanity, we will continue to strive for certain things and continue to avoid certain things. Because our nature is “predictable” then it is possible to know, analytically, the best form of government for human beings. While turmoil is rising in various parts of the world, it becomes important to say things that are true, but forgotten.

As I said in a previous post, there is a way to avoid vast disenfranchisement of humanity — that type of thing which gives rise to the need for a Great Reset. We don’t need billionaires rewriting society into a frozen caste of haves and have-nots. All we need is a return to the founding principles of America. Our founders were right.

Though political will may be currently lacking, a 15% flat (same for all) national sales tax and a 15% flat (same for all) tariff would cover the funding for all of the objectives for the federal government outlined by the U.S. Constitution (no more tax is needed than these two taxes). It means we can abolish the IRS today. We can send them packing.

Because we could abolish the IRS today, and it would not harm us (beyond some adjustment time of a few months), we should do it. It can save America. Tomorrow (21 Sep 2025), we could implement a 15% national sales tax and a 15% universal tariff — eliminating the IRS in one day, offering those at IRS 9 months of pay to transition.

After moving to a funding system that is more tuned to human proclivities, we’ll be able to ignite an economic revival in America. It won’t cost very much to divert to a plan of perpetual prosperity, but the political will to turn the tides will be the challenge — because of monied interests which want the status quo to continue.

But a viable solution is here, when we are ready: 15% national sales tax + 15% tariffs. We just need the gumption to make the leap: No more IRS, no more favoritism, and the persistent prosperity which has so far only been envisioned by statements of rivers flowing with milk and honey (prosperity for all who are willing to contribute).