Deep’s Newsletter

Deep’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
damon mcclure's avatar
damon mcclure
4h

You know when you have dogma when even the most obvious coloration cannot be queried. Nice work as usual.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Deep Dive
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture