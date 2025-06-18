The first post of these series is here.

As noted here, Denmark keeps its kid alive better than the USA does. For child mortality, Denmark is “great” — but for America, we have to make it great again, using MCHA (Make our Children Healthy Again). Here is the childhood vaccine schedule for Denmark, with purple markings added into it:

No vaccines are given for the first 2 months of life, in order to allow the infant immune system to develop better. By one year, 18 specific vaccine doses have been administered, and by 15 months, 21 doses have. By 5 years, 29 total doses have. Now let’s compare that to the schedule in the USA, also with purple markings added:

Before Denmark infants have received even 1 dose, infants in the USA have already received 10 doses of individual vaccines. By 6 months, infants in the USA are farther along than even Denmark infants at 12 months — showing that we really hit our kids hard early on, and we hit them fast with a flurry of different doses.

At 12 months, Denmark stands at 18 doses and the USA has 30 doses. At 5 years, Denmark stands at 29 doses and the USA has 46 doses. The light-green doses having to due with special need were ignored for this analysis, and only the definite doses were used. We give 60% more vaccines to kids than Denmark, and we give them early.

This may be the primary factor why Denmark is able to keep its kids alive better than the USA is able to.

