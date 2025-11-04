NOTE: The first report in this series, involving a newly published study, is here. EMF stands for “electromagnetic field” and cell towers and WiFi routers and cell phones are a big source of exposure for them.

In Part 1 (link above), it was uncovered that cognitive decline in the US has been accelerating after Obama legalized “black budget” programs with an executive order in 2009, declaring that parts of the federal government budget must remain dark, so that auditors cannot discover where the taxpayer money is going (for our “security”).

The break-point where the steep rise begins coincides with the rollout of ObamaCare. Both Obama and Biden have been soft on China, and one theory is that China has been working alongside certain U.S. officials and politicians to bring down the USA. China initiated a NeuroStrike program meant to use EMFs in order to harm people.

The reason that all of this is important is that evidence has come to light that mRNA shots can sensitive us to EMFs and the cognitive decline seen in the USA was worse in Whites (especially younger Whites), but muted in Asians.

Young Whites had highest rate of loss

Here is a chart, at top-right in the image below, of all ages by race (they did not break it down by age):

Notice how the yellow line remains not only the lowest, but the most stable. That line is for Asians. For those who do not know, China is one of the few countries which did not approve an mRNA COVID shot:

And there is circumstantial evidence that China wanted Biden to win the 2020 election, and even circumstantial evidence that it hacked the election itself. While no mRNA shots were approved in China, check out the exposure to mRNA shots in the USA:

Our exposure involves almost all mRNA (orange and red shaded areas). Given how we got mRNA and China did not, it is curious that the World Health Organization — known to be heavily-influenced by China — is curiously calling for world-wide distribution of mRNA shots (the type of shot not given in China):

If China is serious about aspirational goals to become the world’s top super-power — by knocking out the USA — then we have to be open to considering the possibility that they are priming us for a soft invasion, delivering things into our bodies which make us hyper-susceptible to the effects of EMFs.

The directed energy weapons being created in China’s NeuroStrike program are real. This is not science fiction, this is science fact. In fact, the technology is now so advanced that the UK can even take down an entire swarm of drones at up to 1 kilometer away with a single directed energy weapon:

Evidence is suggestive that we are currently in a Cold War with China (and possibly other nations), and that China likely used Obama and Biden as part of a decade-long conspiracy to neutralize Americans with simultaneous exposures to chemicals from mRNA injections, and electromagnetic radiation. If true, we’re at high risk right now.

